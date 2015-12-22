Dec 22 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to boost financial holding unit's capital by 2.4 billion yuan ($370.50 million)

* Says lock-up period for 694.2 million shares to end, trading to start on December 25

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1YtBwjw ; bit.ly/1NA0GV9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)