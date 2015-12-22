Dec 22 Taiji Computer Corp Ltd

* Says plans to acquire two computing firms for a combined 2.09 billion yuan ($322.64 million) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Mtt4Va

