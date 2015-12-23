** Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rose as much as 3.4 percent on Wednesday morning to a high of 790 rupees

** Indian brokerage Kotak, quoting details it said were posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website on Tuesday, said the warning letter sent to Sun Pharma over its the Halol plant did not highlight major data integrity issues

** Sun Pharma disclosed on Saturday that it was issued a warning letter for compliance lapses at Halol, which the company had already been remediating for more than a year

** "It seems to us that the warning letter was issued due to the lack of updates from the company rather than due to wide divergence between the company's remediation plan and FDA's expectations as initially feared by us," Kotak analysts said

** Kotak analysts said they saw minimal risk of an import ban at Halol and were "comfortable" with their timeline that the plant would be remediated by the second quarter of 2017

** Other analysts said the FDA details were later taken down from the website, and Reuters was not immediately able to find the details on the FDA website