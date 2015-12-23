** Shares in Alkem Laboratories Ltd and Dr Lal Pathlabs Pvt Ltd open 31 pct higher each in their market debut

** Alkem opened at 1,380 rupees, versus list price of 1,050 rupees; a premium of 31.43 pct at open

** Dr Lal opened at 720 rupees versus listing price of 550 rupees, representing a premium of about 31 pct at open

** Alkem gains as much as 33 pct, while Dr Lal rises as much as 42 pct

** Both IPOs were heavily subscribed; Alkem was subscribed 44.3 while Dr Lal's IPO was subscribed 33.4 times

** Generic drugmaker Alkem's pricing seen on higher side, but company offers good growth potential: analysts

** Diagnostic tests chain Dr Lal pricing was at a discount; can expect more IPOs in the healthcare space: analysts