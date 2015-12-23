France fights to keep Macron email hack from distorting election
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen
-- Source link: bit.ly/1OmUx24
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Sydney Newsroom; +61 2 9321 8171)
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen
SYDNEY, May 6 Australia proposed scrapping media ownership restraints on Saturday which could raise huge interest among moguls looking for acquisitions, especially in its ailing, third-largest free-to-air television network, Ten Network Holdings.