** Foreign institutional investors have renewed interest in Indian shares since the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Dec 16

** FIIs have been net buyers since Dec 17 to Dec 22 albeit in smaller quantities

** Indian markets susceptible to FIIs selling pressure, most blue-chip stocks have significant FII ownership; FIIs own about 23.3 pct of Indian shares

** Foreign investors, however, have sold a net about $690 million worth of equities in Dec so far, according to regulatory data (bit.ly/1TgRUNs)

** FIIs have been net buyers in 2015 buying $2.43 bln worth of Indian shares since Jan 1 - regulatory data shows

** Lower activity from FIIs this week seen as on account of the holiday season

** Domestic fund managers are bullish on India and have used every dip to buy more stocks; absence of FIIs this month to lend support to market: Indian analysts (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)