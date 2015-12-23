BEIJING Dec 23 China Southern Airlines Co
has signed deals worth about $2.3 billion to buy 10
aircrafts from Airbus Group SE, the carrier said on
Wednesday.
China Southern, the country's largest airline by fleet size,
has agreed to purchase 10 Airbus A330-300 airplanes, each with a
list price of $227.36 million, it said in a stock exchange
filing.
The planes will be delivered between 2017 and 2019 and
increase the airline's capacity by 4 percent. The purchase will
be funded by cash and financing arrangements with banks, the
filing added.
The purchase will help the airline expand its fleet and
increase its competitiveness amid a boom in air travel in China.
Earlier this month, China Southern said it and affiliate Xiamen
Airlines had signed $10 billion deals to buy 110 Boeing Co
aircraft.
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)