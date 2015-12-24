BRIEF-Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab
* Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab for the prevention of episodic and chronic migraine
Dec 24 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to invest 100 million yuan ($15.44 million) to set up Hebei unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QNHasj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4758 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab for the prevention of episodic and chronic migraine
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ALLSTAR trial unlikely to achieve primary efficacy endpoint of change in infarct size in patients following heart attack