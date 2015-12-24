BRIEF-Mewah International posts qtrly net profit US$4 million
* Qtrly Revenue $727.9 Mln Vs $711.4 Mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 24 Youngor Group
* Says board approves to take part in Petrochina's pipeline platform restructuring
* Says will have 1.32 percent stake in pipeline platform firm after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZqHizf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly Revenue $727.9 Mln Vs $711.4 Mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company entered into master supply agreement with marine vision investment inc