BRIEF-Mewah International posts qtrly net profit US$4 million
* Qtrly Revenue $727.9 Mln Vs $711.4 Mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 24 Shan Dong Delisi Food Co Ltd
* Says investigated by securities regulator for possible violation of information disclosure
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NNrvDq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly Revenue $727.9 Mln Vs $711.4 Mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company entered into master supply agreement with marine vision investment inc