BRIEF-Mewah International posts qtrly net profit US$4 million
* Qtrly Revenue $727.9 Mln Vs $711.4 Mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 24 XiAn Minsheng Group Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 600 million yuan ($92.65 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OMR9YQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4758 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly Revenue $727.9 Mln Vs $711.4 Mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company entered into master supply agreement with marine vision investment inc