BRIEF-Expedia announces agreement to acquire majority of SilverRail
* Expedia announces agreement to acquire majority of SilverRrail
Dec 25 Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd
* Says to boost Qianhai micro-credit unit's registered capital to 600 million yuan ($92.67 million)bnfrom 500 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U852ET
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4748 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Expedia announces agreement to acquire majority of SilverRrail
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 11 U.S. live cattle futures declined for the third straight session on Thursday, pressured by technical selling linked to worries that rising wholesale beef prices were nearing a seasonal peak, traders and analysts said. Both live cattle and feeder cattle futures touched their lowest in about two weeks, before trimming losses. Lean hogs were mostly lower at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Demand for cattle in cash markets remained robu