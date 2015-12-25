BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q
Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q
Dec 25 Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics Co Ltd
* Says CDB Development Fund to invest 156 million yuan ($24.09 million) in its unit

($1 = 6.4748 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Citylink Limited, has entered agreements with Powerco and Wellington Cable Car Limited