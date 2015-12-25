BRIEF-Uranium Resources reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Uranium Resources reports first quarter 2017 profit and improved balance sheet
Dec 25 Citic Guoan Information
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 28 after it plans to invest about 2 billion yuan ($308.89 million) in cable tv network assets
* Says to invest $400 million in project fund aimed at taking Qihoo 360 Technology private
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1minEab; bit.ly/1JyKL5z
* Yorbeau Resources Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer