BRIEF-Micron Solutions qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Micron Solutions Inc - qtrly net sales $ 5.3 million versus $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 25 Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit to invest $5 million in Tianfeng Healthcare Fund I
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OqKvgD
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Micron Solutions Inc - qtrly net sales $ 5.3 million versus $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 11 Investors stampeded into U.S.-based stock funds that invest in Europe, plowing $1.7 billion into the funds in the most recent week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.