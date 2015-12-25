BRIEF-Wonders Information to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 mln yuan
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 million yuan ($130.39 million)
Dec 25 Chengdu B-ray Media Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 81.0 percent stake in Chengdu Small Enterprise Financing Guarantee Co Ltd for 1.15 billion yuan ($177.61 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1ItZmV8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4748 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
