BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q
* Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCSprS) Further company coverage:
Dec 25 Beijing Sevenstar Electronics Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Beijing NMC Co Ltd for about 930.8 million yuan ($143.76 million) via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QZLQd7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4748 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Citylink Limited, has entered agreements with Powerco and Wellington Cable Car Limited