BRIEF-UAE's Etisalat bids for third mobile license in Sultanate of OMAN
* Bids for third mobile license in Sultanate of Oman Source:(http://bit.ly/2p6Uzkg) Further company coverage:
(Removes extra 's' in headline)
Dec 27 Gohigh Data Networks Technology Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trade on Monday after amendments to assets acquisition plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1klOFrV
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Bids for third mobile license in Sultanate of Oman Source:(http://bit.ly/2p6Uzkg) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 2 Three successive Mexican presidents have failed to halt a cycle of violence against journalists and impunity for their killers that is stifling freedom of expression, a watchdog group said on Tuesday.