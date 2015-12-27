BRIEF-Sharjah Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
Dec 27 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
* Says its A-shares to delist from dec 30 after B-shares have been delisted
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PqbBS8
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage: