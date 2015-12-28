** Shares in Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co rise as much as 14 pct to the highest since Aug 2010

** Adds to 20 pct gain on Thursday

** Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Defence said on Thursday it had signed a manufacturing and maintenance deal potentially worth $6 billion with Russia's Almaz-Antey

** Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure earlier this month took sole management control of Pipavav Defence

