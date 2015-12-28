BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares in Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co rise as much as 14 pct to the highest since Aug 2010
** Adds to 20 pct gain on Thursday
** Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Defence said on Thursday it had signed a manufacturing and maintenance deal potentially worth $6 billion with Russia's Almaz-Antey
** Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure earlier this month took sole management control of Pipavav Defence
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain