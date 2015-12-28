** Insurer Max India Ltd shares rise as much as 7 pct to highest since Dec 8

** On track for its biggest single-day percentage gain since Sept 21

** Said on Thursday High Court of Punjab and Haryana approves demerger of company into three separate entities

** Max India to announce effective date for demerger in Jan

** Max India's board had approved in Jan splitting the company into three different entities to streamline business structure