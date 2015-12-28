BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Insurer Max India Ltd shares rise as much as 7 pct to highest since Dec 8
** On track for its biggest single-day percentage gain since Sept 21
** Said on Thursday High Court of Punjab and Haryana approves demerger of company into three separate entities
** Max India to announce effective date for demerger in Jan
** Max India's board had approved in Jan splitting the company into three different entities to streamline business structure (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain