BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Tata Power Co Ltd shares rise as much as 2.9 pct to their highest since Nov 16
** Company signed MoU with Russia on Friday to increase energy investment between Russia and India (bit.ly/1YHrLhD)
** MoU to focus on energy projects across the Russian Far East
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain