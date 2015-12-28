Dec 28 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement with Korea Creative Content
Agency on cultural and arts investment worth up to 3 billion
yuan ($462.57 million)
* Says signs MOU with Indonesia's PT Alam Sutera Realty TBK
on property development in Pasar Kemis
* Says units sign agreement to acquire property firm for
957.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YLXGIt;
bit.ly/1mlGtcr; bit.ly/1OgvP1B
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.4855 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)