** United Breweries Ltd falls 2.5 pct, while United Spirits Ltd is down 0.7 pct

** Supreme Court upholds Kerala High Court's liquor ban order: media reports (bit.ly/1OpXRmT)

** The southern Indian state introduced a policy last year to become alcohol-free within 10 years

** Sale of alcohol permitted only in 5-star hotels; policy was challenged by small bar owners who lost their case in the Kerala High Court

** Kerala has the country's highest alcohol consumption per capita