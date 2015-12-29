MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
Dec 29 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment for T$323 million ($9.84 million)
Source text on Eikon: bit.ly/1QWuKy4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8300 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
BRUSSELS, May 7 More than 60 percent of voters have cast or were planning to cast their ballots in French presidential elections for Emmanuel Macron according to surveys carried out on Sunday, Belgian media said.