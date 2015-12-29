MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
Dec 29 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd
* Says China IC Fund to invest 500 million yuan ($77.12 million)in company's unit for 27.23 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22vVhGD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4832 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
BRUSSELS, May 7 More than 60 percent of voters have cast or were planning to cast their ballots in French presidential elections for Emmanuel Macron according to surveys carried out on Sunday, Belgian media said.