MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
Dec 29 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says aims to raise up to 2.98 billion yuan ($459.65 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 30
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Owa67K; bit.ly/1NNnUqV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4832 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
BRUSSELS, May 7 More than 60 percent of voters have cast or were planning to cast their ballots in French presidential elections for Emmanuel Macron according to surveys carried out on Sunday, Belgian media said.