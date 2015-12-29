Dec 29 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp

* Says aims to raise up to 2.98 billion yuan ($459.65 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Owa67K; bit.ly/1NNnUqV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4832 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)