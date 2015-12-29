MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
Dec 29 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($308.49 million) debt financing instruments, up to 1 billion yuan medium-term notes, and up to 2 billion yuan commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QUhzxY; bit.ly/1QXsI0V; bit.ly/1Owfqbn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4832 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.