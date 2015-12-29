Dec 29 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($308.49 million) debt financing instruments, up to 1 billion yuan medium-term notes, and up to 2 billion yuan commercial paper

