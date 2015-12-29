Dec 29 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Anbang Insurance has bought A-shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology on Dec 22 and 23, 2015 - exchange filings

* Anbang Insurance's Holdings in the company have increased to 15.7 percent from 11.3 percent - exchange filings

Source text in English: bit.ly/1IB6oHQ; bit.ly/1mgbS0s

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)