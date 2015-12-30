** United Spirits Ltd falls as much as 3.1 pct, hits lowest level since Jan 9

** Diageo Plc owned United Spirits seeks shareholders nod to report sick to the Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR)

** Top percentage loser among BSE large-cap shares

** United Spirits said its accumulated losses as on March 31, 2015 have eroded more than 50 pct of its peak net worth during the immediately preceding four financial years

** Says it is required to report to the BIFR as per Section 23 of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985

** Has called for an extra ordinary general meeting on Jan 22

** Up to Tuesday's close, United Spirits' stock had lost about 7.2 pct this year