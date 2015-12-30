** United Spirits Ltd falls as much as 3.1 pct,
hits lowest level since Jan 9
** Diageo Plc owned United Spirits seeks
shareholders nod to report sick to the Board of Industrial and
Financial Reconstruction (BIFR)
** Top percentage loser among BSE large-cap shares
** United Spirits said its accumulated losses as on March
31, 2015 have eroded more than 50 pct of its peak net worth
during the immediately preceding four financial years
** Says it is required to report to the BIFR as per Section
23 of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act,
1985
** Has called for an extra ordinary general meeting on Jan
22
** Up to Tuesday's close, United Spirits' stock had lost
about 7.2 pct this year
