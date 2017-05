** Shares of state-controlled lender IFCI Ltd rise as much as 4.28 pct; hit the highest intra-day level since Dec. 4

** Among the top percentage gainers among BSE large-cap stocks

** IFCI sells partial stake in National Stock Exchange (NSE) of about 0.17 pct, worth 296.3 million rupees ($4.46 million)

($1 = 66.4225 Indian rupees) (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)