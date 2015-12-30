** Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, India's
second-largest drugmaker by sales, rises as much as 2.31 pct to
its highest level since Dec 7
** Says relaunched its generic form of Nexium, chemically
called esomeprazole, in the United States after changing the
pill's colour
** Dr. Reddy's had been temporarily barred by a U.S. court
last month from selling generic Nexium after original maker
AstraZeneca moved a motion objecting to the use of the
colour purple in the Dr. Reddy's copy
** The drug is seen by analysts as a key contributor to Dr
Reddy's 2016 sales, and it brought in nearly $2 bln in revenue
to AstraZeneca in the nine months to September 2015
** Dr. Reddy's shares down about 4.5 pct this year as of
Tuesday's closing price