BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
Dec 30 Ourpalm Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trading from Dec 31 after private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VpgwFc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
SYDNEY, May 8 A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital made an indicative proposal on Friday to acquire Fairfax Media Ltd's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit for cash, the CEO of the Australian media firm said in a memo to staff on Sunday evening.