BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
Dec 30 Tangel Publishing Co Ltd
* Says to invest 220 million yuan ($33.90 million)in purchasing stake in Beijing book company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OkxFyk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4896 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SYDNEY, May 8 A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital made an indicative proposal on Friday to acquire Fairfax Media Ltd's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit for cash, the CEO of the Australian media firm said in a memo to staff on Sunday evening.