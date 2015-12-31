** Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Jet Airways , Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Container Corp of India Ltd rise between 2.8 pct and 3.3 pct

** National Stock Exchange introduces futures and options contracts in the four stocks (bit.ly/1R07Jun)

** New contracts will be available for trading from Jan 1, 2016 - NSE circular

** Move expected to boost participation as investors and institutions can hedge underlying positions in the stock (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)