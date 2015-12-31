** Cadila Healthcare down as much as 17 pct, its biggest single-day percentage loss

** Stock hits lowest level since March 20, 2015

** Cadila says received warning letter from USFDA relating to its formulations facility in Moraiya and active pharmaceutical ingredients (Zyfine) unit in Ahmedabad, in western Gujarat state

** Company says will take all necessary steps to ensure that the US FDA is fully satisfied with remediation of the above facilities

** Says there are no products in the U.S. market that use API of Zyfine facility

