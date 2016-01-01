US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
** Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd shares fall as much as 1 pct
** Biggest drag on the NSE index
** HDFC says profit on sale of investments for the quarter ended Dec 31 falls to 570 mln rupees ($8.62 mln) from 1.13 bln rupees ($17.08 mln) a year earlier
** Adds income from dividend rises to 1.35 bln rupees from 1.03 bln rupees a year earlier
** Income from dividend includes dividend of 1.27 bln rupees from HDFC Standard Life - HDFC ($1 = 66.1600 Indian rupees) (karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
