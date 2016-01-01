** Spicejet Ltd gains as much as 14.2 pct, Jet Airways Ltd up 8.6 pct, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd jumps 11.5 pct

** Oil companies cut aviation turbine fuel ATF prices by 10 pct on Thursday on account of low crude oil prices globally

** Jet fuel biggest cost for airlines, particularly low-cost carriers

** Crude oil prices have fallen 35 pct in 2015 due to a massive supply glut ($1 = 66.4225 Indian rupees)