Jan 1 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of treasury bills on Jan. 6, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. Source text: (bit.ly/1IIrZhq) (bit.ly/1IIrWCo) ($1 = 66.1400 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)