BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** IRB Infrastructure Developers gains as much as 11 pct
** Stock among top gainers in BSE large caps even as 50-shares NSE index falls 1 pct
** Biggest single day percentage gain since July 10, 2014; hits highest intraday level since Oct. 20
** Awarded road project in the state of Jammu and Kashmir worth 100.5 bln rupees ($1.51 bln)
** Will receive semi-annual annuity of 9.81 bln rupees after the completion of construction
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.