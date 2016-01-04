REFILE-UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Moon names top ministers and security adviser
* Former vice finance minister appointed deputy PM and finance minister
Jan 4 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc
* Says terminates plan to acquire stakes in Shenzhen network technology firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TyUiPW
Further compmay coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Former vice finance minister appointed deputy PM and finance minister
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.