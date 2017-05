** Rotational trades remain the mainstay in Asia

** JP Morgan says MSCI Asia Ex Japan is showing initial promise but breakouts are needed to go long

** Downgrades Korea and Taiwan to "underperform" saying markets have entered downtrend

** Upgrades India and Indonesia to "outperform" citing some uptrend signs

** Adds Shanghai Composite has solid resistance in the 3,600 area while India's Nifty has key support around 7,500

** Switches sector preference to financials vs technology, and staples vs discretionary (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)