BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Apollo Tyre falls 3.6 pct, CEAT falls 0.9 pct, JK Tyre falls 2.9 pct
** Tyre makers fall on worries that a cheaper yuan will make Chinese tyre exports more attractive
** China's onshore yuan softened against the dollar on Monday to its weakest level since April 2011 after the central bank set the guidance rate at a more than 4-1/2-year low
** The offshore yuan weakened and hit its lowest since September 2011 in early trade
