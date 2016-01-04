** Apollo Tyre falls 3.6 pct, CEAT falls 0.9 pct, JK Tyre falls 2.9 pct

** Tyre makers fall on worries that a cheaper yuan will make Chinese tyre exports more attractive

** China's onshore yuan softened against the dollar on Monday to its weakest level since April 2011 after the central bank set the guidance rate at a more than 4-1/2-year low

** The offshore yuan weakened and hit its lowest since September 2011 in early trade

(karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)