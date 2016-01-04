** London-listed oil explorer Cairn Energy up c.6
pct & top Stoxx small market gainer after oil explorer
successfully flow-tests appraisal well off the coast of Senegal
** Co, whose projects stretch from Greenland to Senegal,
says gets positive results from flow-tested SNE-2, a well around
100 kms off the coast of the west African country
** News removes significant reservoir uncertainties from the
SNE-1 discovery, Jefferies writes
** Results confirm "overall scale and extent" of the
resource base in Senegal and further appraisal activity expected
to lead to future revision of the estimates, CEO writes
** Cairn is the operator and 40-percent owner of three
blocks off the coast of Senegal, while other stakeholders
include oil major ConocoPhillips, which owns 35 pct
** Co top midcap gainer, with 30 pct of a full day's
avg volume traded through in first 30 mins
