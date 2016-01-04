** India's volatility index VIX rises over 18 pct

** The index is a measure of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term

** Heads towards biggest single-day percentage rise since China's stock rout in Aug.

** Indian stocks fell over 2 pct on Monday following a 7 pct fall in China prompting the exchange there to suspend trading (karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)