S.Korea's Moon appoints top ministers and security adviser
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
Jan 4 Sundy Land Investment Co Ltd
* Says unit wins residential site for 330 million yuan ($50.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RZ4hQF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5315 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.