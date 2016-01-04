Jan 4 China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says December contract sales at 33.2 billion yuan ($5.08 billion), 2015 contract sales at 261.5 billion yuan

* Says signs non-binding agreement with potential counterparty over possible transaction

* Says bought back 12.5 million A-shares for 160.1 million yuan as of Dec 31, 2015

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Z1Rul7; bit.ly/1mzGIAV

