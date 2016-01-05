** UBS remains overweight on India

** Consensus FY16, FY17, FY18 forecasts of 10 pct, 20 pct, 18 pct earnings growth still appear optimistic - UBS

** Cuts in 2016 may remain significant, about 8 pct - UBS

** Forecasts year-end NSE index target of 8,200 based on 15x one-year forward PE

** Says recovery to be gradual; GDP growth below potential

** Forecasts Indian rupee versus U.S. dollar exchange rate of 70 by 2016-end

** UBS's most-favoured sectors are retail private banks, NBFCs, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas petrochemicals, coal, telecom, auto parts ** Least-favoured sectors are corporate private banks, IT services, auto two-wheelers, infrastructure and capital goods, small and midcap companies