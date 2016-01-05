** Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd falls as much as 1.22 pct after gaining 3.28 pct earlier in the session

** Stock falls to its lowest intra-day level since Dec 24

** Income tax officials conduct raid at Apollo Hospitals offices in Chennai - media reports (bit.ly/1R8GduC)

** A spokesman for Apollo Hospitals did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment (karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; sumeet.chatterjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)