** Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket, up as much
as 5.5 pct, 2nd top gainer on FTSE & boosted away from
lows last seen in 2003 after heavyweight brokerage Deutsche
Bank's (DB) upgrade
** DB says now a good time for investors to bulk up on UK
food retailers as sector shares have underperformed the wider
London market for some time
** Tesco races ahead of rest of Stoxx 600 retail stocks
with DB upgrading it to "buy" from "hold", saying co's
UK margin progression can outpace rivals
** Eight out of 24 brokerages covering the stock rate it at
"buy" or higher, 11 at "hold" and 5 at "sell" or lower; their
median PT is 195p (lower than DB's 200p)
** Tesco lost 20 pct, Sainsbury shed 7 pct and
Morrison lost 16 pct over last two months, while market
was largely flat, says DB
** UK's grocers struggling in the face of fierce competition
due to the rise of discount grocers Aldi and Lidl
** Morrison up as much as 2.4 pct after being upped to
"hold" from "sell" by DB
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)